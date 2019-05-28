LIST: The Top 25 High School Movies of All Time

The Ringer put together a list of "The 25 Best High School Movies". Here's the Top 10:

1. "Clueless", 1995

2. "Superbad", 2007

3. "Mean Girls", 2004

4. "Ferris Bueller's Day Off", 1986

5. "Lady Bird", 2017

6. "The Breakfast Club", 1985

7. "Dazed and Confused", 1993

8. "Fast Times at Ridgemont High", 1982

9. "10 Things I Hate About You", 1999

10. "Election", 1999

