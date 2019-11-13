LIST: The Worst Baby Names Of 2019

"Parents" magazine just put out a list of the WORST real baby names they've heard this year.

For boys, they picked:

. . . Kingmessiah

. . . Yugo

. . . Manson

. . . Pinches

. . . Xxayvier with two x's

. . . Cletus

. . . Danger

. . . and Stylez ending with a z.

And for girls, they picked:

. . . Mattel

. . . Cyncere, spelled C-Y-N-C-E-R-E

. . . Chardonnay

. . . Starlett

. . . Blaykelee spelled B-L-A-Y-K-E-L-E-E

. . . Any

. . . and Vegas.

Click Here to see more.