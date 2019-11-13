LIST: The Worst Baby Names Of 2019
Manson??
November 13, 2019
"Parents" magazine just put out a list of the WORST real baby names they've heard this year.
For boys, they picked:
. . . Kingmessiah
. . . Yugo
. . . Manson
. . . Pinches
. . . Xxayvier with two x's
. . . Cletus
. . . Danger
. . . and Stylez ending with a z.
And for girls, they picked:
. . . Mattel
. . . Cyncere, spelled C-Y-N-C-E-R-E
. . . Chardonnay
. . . Starlett
. . . Blaykelee spelled B-L-A-Y-K-E-L-E-E
. . . Any
. . . and Vegas.
