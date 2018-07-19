LISTEN: Greg Struggles With Buying a New Car

Have you ever heard someone say, "I'm just going to drive this car into the ground" and wonder to yourself whether people actually do that?

They do...I'm living proof.

At long last, I've decided to put my 2003 Honda CRV out to pasture and am now searching for a replacement. To give you an idea of how long it's been since I set foot on a car lot, I'm still enjoying music ON CASSETTE while driving around town!

Things have changed over the past 15 years!

Hence the anxiety.