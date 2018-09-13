LISTEN: Greg Talks Traffic With Frustrated Illinois Drivers
Both the Poplar Street and MLK Bridges are under construction
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Illinois drivers trying every which way to get into Missouri every morning.
Both the MLK (closed) and Poplar Street (under heavy construction) bridges have stymied their efforts.
Greg took calls from frustrated drivers while Sue offered up a few possible solutions.
"Staying calm" is easier said than done when your commute is two hours or more...