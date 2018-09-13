LISTEN: Greg Talks Traffic With Frustrated Illinois Drivers

Both the Poplar Street and MLK Bridges are under construction

September 13, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

dreamstime

Features
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Illinois drivers trying every which way to get into Missouri every morning.

Both the MLK (closed) and Poplar Street (under heavy construction) bridges have stymied their efforts.

Greg took calls from frustrated drivers while Sue offered up a few possible solutions.

"Staying calm" is easier said than done when your commute is two hours or more...

Illinois traffic
Poplar Street Bridge
MLK Bridge
Greg's Show Audio
Greg Hewitt Show

