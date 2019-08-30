LISTEN: Greg's "Unpopular Take" on the show "Friends"

Are there shows (or any aspect of pop culture) that you feel as if you're the only person alive who isn't a fan?

Despite all the excitement around Friends' 25th anniversary, that show has always bothered me for some reason. What some felt was funny, I looked at as overly cutesy and frankly, not funny at all.

This view, as you might expect, has provoked many intense debates with Freinds superfans over the years.

BuzzFeed published a piece about the show this week which indicates I'm not the only person who wasn't a fan (although their reasons are different than mine.

Check it out HERE and let us know what your "unpopular take" is.