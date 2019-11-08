LISTEN: Jonas Brothers Release "Like It's Christmas"
First Christmas song released since 2007's "Girl of My Dreams."
November 8, 2019
As promised, The Jonas Brothers released a new holiday track, "Like It's Christmas," early Friday, marking the first holiday tune the brotherly boy band has released since 2007's "Girl of My Dreams."
On the new tune's chorus, Nick and Joe Jonas sing, "I can't deny what I'm feeling inside/ Nothing fake about the way you bring me to life/ You make every day feel like it's Christmas/ Every day that I'm with you."