LISTEN: Katy Perry Returns With “Cozy Little Christmas”

Katy Perry has premiered a new holiday song called “Cozy Little Christmas,” that’s available exclusively via Amazon Music.

Rolling Stone reports that the song finds Perry singing lyrics such as, “Nothing lights my fire or warms me up baby like you do / Just want a cozy, cozy little Christmas here with you,” over a cheery blend of pianos, percussion and sleigh bells. “Cozy Little Christmas” marks Perry’s first new song since the release of her Witness album in 2017.

The track can be purchased for $1.29 or available to stream for Amazon Music subscribers.

