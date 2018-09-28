LISTEN: Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Drop Stunning "Star Is Born" Duet "Shallow"

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga just became the early frontrunners for a Best Original Song Oscar after premiering the first song off their A Star Is Born soundtrack, "Shallow." Rolling Stone calls the three-and-a-half minute track "striking [and] powerful...slow-burning ballad that finds Cooper and Gaga trading verses over a twinkling acoustic guitar and a resonant piano."

The official "Shallow" music video mixes scenes from the film with original footage of Gaga and Cooper performing the song. The track's co-writers include Gaga and pop impresario Mark Ronson.

A Star Is Born shoots into theaters on October 5, the same day the soundtrack arrives in stores.