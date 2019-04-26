LISTEN: Rick Springfield Unveils Orchestral Version of 'Jessie's Girl'
April 26, 2019
Check out Rick Springfield's new, orchestral version of "Jessie's Girl"
"I went...'What?!'" Springfield tells Billboard with a laugh. "But this is something they do regularly with American artists, so it wasn't like some brand new thing. I figured they must have some kind of handle on it, so I went over, and it was pretty great. We had great musicians and great arrangements (by conductor Wolf Kerschek), so it was pretty painless, and we decided to do a record of it."