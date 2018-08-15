LISTEN: Steve Perry Releases 1st Song in Nearly 25 Years

Former Journey vocalist Steve Perry has announced Traces, his first new album in nearly 25 years.

Along with the album news, Perry released a single, "No Erasin'," that's very much in line with the epic rock 'n' roll he used to perform with Journey. In explaining why he shied away from the spotlight for so many years, Perry explained in a heartfelt statement that "my love for music had suddenly left me. I knew that simply stopping, was what I had to do. If music was ever to return to my heart, then and only then I would figure out what to do."

Perry went on to explain that finding love with a woman named Kellie, who tragically passed away a few short years later, also drove his return. "These songs are special to me," he wrote. "I respectfully ask that you please listen to them.” Traces is out October 5.

