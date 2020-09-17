Look For Hot Air Balloons Over St. Louis This Weekend

Like so many other events around town this year, the Great Forest Park Balloon Race has been cancelled, however, fans will still have the opportunity to see the balloons in the sky this weekend. The race organizers have teamed up with "Lift Up St. Louis" to have the balloons fly this weekend in order to honor essential workers throughout the area.

Colorful hot air balloons will fly from various locations throughout the Greater St. Louis area and will take to the sky from 6-8 a.m. and 4-6 p.m today through the weekend.

During the event, anyone who posts a photo to social media with the person who lifts them up and uses #LiftUpSTL will result in a $25 donation from PNC Bank to the Urban League.

Event organizers say the festival will return to its home at Central Fields in Forest Park in September 2021.

Click Here to read more.