Losing Arizona Senate Candidate's Dog Goes Viral in Concession Video

A political star is born! Republican Martha McSally may have lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in her bid to become the next senator from the great state of Arizona this week--but on the plus side, her dog Boomer has a bright future ahead of him after he went viral by co-starring in her concession video.

TIME notes that the golden retriever "upstages McSally with his blissful, tongue-lolling presence" in the 39-second clip she tweeted on Monday, "sitting upright next to her on the couch and making a play for a handshake." Twitter users from both sides of the aisle were quick to praise Boomer, with one tweeting, "Will someone please give that good dog all the pats?!?" and another declaring, "McSally’s dog would win in a landslide!"

