LouFest 2018 Cancelled Days Before the Event

In a tweet sent early this morning at 1:45, LouFest organizers announced that the event was cancelled.

"First, and as is usually the case when things like this happen, LouFest had several financial hurdles. The loss of two of the event's top sponsors, scheduling and contract issues with major artists, and existing debt from previous events have all put immense pressure on the balance sheet. Overcoming those setbacks while trying to grow the Fest has been a challenge, one that LouFest was on target to meet until a bit of unfortunately timed media coverage caused many of our vendors and artists to demand up-front payment just days before gates were set to open. LouFest simply couldn’t make that happen."

— LouFest Music Fest (@loufest) September 5, 2018

"Although we don't have the funds to issue refunds, the exceptional festival ticketing company we selected, Front Gate Tickets, owned by Live Nation and Ticketmaster, will be stepping up to refund all fans in full while we work to repay our debts," organizers wrote.

Reaction on Twitter was swift as you might expect. If you work with LouFest, you might want to stay off social media for awhile.

