Madonna Addresses "Butt Implant" Rumors

Madonna has responded to speculation that she's gotten "butt implants".

The 60-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie and captioned it, "Desperately seeking no one's approval and entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else! Thank you, 2019! It's going to be an amazing year!"

Madonna's comments come after photos highlighting her unusually huge backside surfaced from her surprise NYE performance in New York City.