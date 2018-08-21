Madonna Slammed for Making Aretha Franklin Tribute About Herself

She appeared on the VMA Awards last night

August 21, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

USA Today Images

Madonna talked all about herself during a baffling tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV VMAs on Monday.

The pop superstar delivered a lengthy speech in which she briefly mentioned singing Franklin's hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" for an audition. She also described herself as a "skinny-a** white girl" and discussed her days as a struggling artist living in a crackhouse.

"That's right, I'm a Rebel Heart," she declared. Twitter users were quick to slam Madonna for her self-absorbed speech. "Does Madonna know that Madonna didn't die?" one tweeted. Another wrote, "Did Madonna just make Aretha's death about her?! WHERE is Kanye when you need him?!

