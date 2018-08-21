Madonna Slammed for Making Aretha Franklin Tribute About Herself

Madonna talked all about herself during a baffling tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV VMAs on Monday.

The pop superstar delivered a lengthy speech in which she briefly mentioned singing Franklin's hit “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" for an audition. She also described herself as a "skinny-a** white girl" and discussed her days as a struggling artist living in a crackhouse.

"That's right, I'm a Rebel Heart," she declared. Twitter users were quick to slam Madonna for her self-absorbed speech. "Does Madonna know that Madonna didn't die?" one tweeted. Another wrote, "Did Madonna just make Aretha's death about her?! WHERE is Kanye when you need him?!

