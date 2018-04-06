Magazine Trolled for Reporting on Meghan Markle's "Single Gray Hair"

Gray hair, don't care! Marie Claire Magazine got trolled on Twitter Thursday after the outlet wrote an entire story on a lone gray hair visible on the head of Meghan Markle in a recent photograph. "Meghan Markle Has a Single Gray Hair. And It's Magnificent," the story blared. "She revealed this truth when she left the house and it was, well, right there on her head."

Twitter wasted no time destroying Marie Claire for blowing the non-story out of proportion. "Journalism's lowest point," one critic quipped, while another tweeted, "Meghan Markle missed one appointment with her colorist and Marie Claire decided to put their journalism degrees to use."

