Man Breaks Record by Eating 30,000th Big Mac

The Guinness World Record holder for eating the most Big Macs added to his milestone on Friday by eating his 30,000th Big Mac.

The New York Post reports that 64-year-old Don Gorske has been eating Big Macs everyday since 1972 and broke the word record in 2016 when he ate his 28,788th burger. He ate his 30,000th burger at his local McDonald's in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

"I love the patties, I love the sauce, I just can't get enough," Gorske says of his obsession.

He also points out, however, "I'm healthy as a horse. I weigh 190 pounds, and my cholesterol is 165. I'm better than normal." Gorske appeared in the 2004 documentary Super Size Me.

