Man in a Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Woman in Stolen Vehicle

What are the odds of something like THIS happening?

Early on Sunday, the cops in Newberg, Oregon got a call about a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. They tracked it down, and got into a chase with the car thief . . . who turned out to be a 27-year-old guy named Randy Lee Cooper.

As Randy sped through the town, he CRASHED into a parked Buick Regal. That let the cops catch up with him, and they arrested him on several charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, assault, and more.

But that's not all. It turned out the Buick he crashed into was ALSO STOLEN. And a 25-year-old woman named Kristin Begue was inside, and she was drunk.

So she was also arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, plus a DUI.

