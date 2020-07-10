Man in a Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Woman in Stolen Vehicle

So the cops arrested the people in both of them.

July 10, 2020
Greg Hewitt
What are the odds of something like THIS happening?

Early on Sunday, the cops in Newberg, Oregon got a call about a stolen Toyota Land Cruiser SUV.  They tracked it down, and got into a chase with the car thief . . . who turned out to be a 27-year-old guy named Randy Lee Cooper.

As Randy sped through the town, he CRASHED into a parked Buick Regal.  That let the cops catch up with him, and they arrested him on several charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, assault, and more.

But that's not all.  It turned out the Buick he crashed into was ALSO STOLEN.  And a 25-year-old woman named Kristin Begue was inside, and she was drunk.

So she was also arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, plus a DUI. 

