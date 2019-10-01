Mariah Carey Sets "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Tour

Fall is barely upon us, but it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays--especially in Mariah Carey's world. On Monday, the Christmas queen announced a string of 2019 concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas, which features her iconic festive hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The All I Want For Christmas is You Tour kicks off with a five-night residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between November 22-30. Carey will then play five dates on the East Coast, culminating with a December 15 show at Madison Square Garden.

On November 1, she's also reissuing Merry Christmas as a double-disc deluxe edition.

