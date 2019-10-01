Mariah Carey Sets "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Tour
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album "Merry Christmas"
October 1, 2019
Fall is barely upon us, but it's never too early to start thinking about the holidays--especially in Mariah Carey's world. On Monday, the Christmas queen announced a string of 2019 concerts celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas, which features her iconic festive hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
The All I Want For Christmas is You Tour kicks off with a five-night residency in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between November 22-30. Carey will then play five dates on the East Coast, culminating with a December 15 show at Madison Square Garden.
On November 1, she's also reissuing Merry Christmas as a double-disc deluxe edition.
