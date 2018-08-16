Mark-Paul Gosselaar Isn't Ruling Out a "Saved by the Bell" Reboot

Mark-Paul Gosselaar is open to the idea of getting the Zack Attack back together and rebooting Saved by the Bell.

“I’d like to see a version that was worth everyone’s time,” the actor told FOX News at the Television Critic Association’s Summer Press Tour, adding that a lot of other reboots "don’t do justice" to the originals. “But I’d like to see a version that we’d all agree on.” Gosselaar hasn't really pondered what a reboot of the revered ‘90s show might look like or cover, although he is a fan of how Karate Kidwas rebooted as Cobra Kai.

“I don’t know if whether or not we could do that with our show, but I’d be interested in something that was along the lines of that.”

Click Here to read more.