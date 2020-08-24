Matthew McConaughey's Voice Is Soothing Millions of Americans

In these tumultuous times, Americans are turning by the MILLIONS to the sweet, soothing tone of MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY's voice to get them through.

You've probably heard of a meditation and relaxation app called "Calm". Well, several celebrities have lent their voices to it . . . and nobody gets the job done quite like Matthew.

He narrates a story called "Wonder", and it's been downloaded more than 11 million times since 2018. And a "Calm" exec says there's been an across-the-board increase in usage of the app since the quarantine.

