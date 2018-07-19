McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries for the Rest of 2018

Wait...free McDonald's fries?

McDonald’s announced Wednesday it is giving away free fries during the remainder of 2018. BuzzFeed reports that the fast food chain is gifting fries to customers who download and use its app.

Users will receive a coupon offering free medium fries once every Friday, as long as they buy at least $1 worth of other items. Other app-only deals available through the end of the year include a free soft drink with a $1 purchase on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a 20-piece McNuggets any day of the week for $4.99.

