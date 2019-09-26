McDonald's to Introduce Plant-Based Burger Called PLT

McDonald's announced Thursday that it's finally getting into the plant-based burger business. By month's end, the fast-food behemoth will debut the PLT--short for plant, lettuce and tomato burger--in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario, Canada. The AP reports that it will be available for 12 weeks before plans for a broader, more permanent rollout are unveiled.

The PLT is being produced in partnership with Beyond Meat, the chief rival of Impossible Burger, which helped Burger King debut its meatless Impossible Whopper six months ago.

Click Here to read more.