Mega Millions Jackpot Enters ‘Uncharted Territory’ at Record $1.6 Billion

Mega Millions fever is gripping the U.S., as the game's jackpot reached a record-setting $1.6 BILLION this morning. It's by far the biggest Mega Millions jackpot to date--the previous high-water mark was $656 million in 2012--and the second-highest jackpot ever in the U.S.

Only a January 2016 PowerBall jackpot of $1.59 billion was bigger. Either way, any potential winner will be in for quite a haul:

The estimated cash option for a $1.6 billion jackpot — should a winner choose to take a one-time lump sum payment instead of annual payouts over 30 years — is about $905 million, according to Mega Millions officials.

The next drawing is tomorrow night.

