Mel B Accuses Lady Gaga of Breaking "Women's Code" During Sexy Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of their Star Is Born duet "Shallow" at Sunday night's Oscars struck some observers--including Mel B--as shockingly sexy.

On Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, the former Spice Girl said that she felt Gaga may have violated "women's code," seeing as Cooper's girlfriend and baby mama, the model Irina Shayk, took in the performance from the front row. "I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend," Mel said. "But I would like to think it was part of the whole performance, because there's a women's code and hopefully that's not--hopefully it's only professional." I

It's worth noting that Gaga very recently broke things off with her fiancé, Christian Carino.

What say you?

Video of Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (Live at Academy Awards 2019)

