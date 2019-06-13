Mercy Kids Autism Center Featured As Part of AECU's #KindnessCounts Campaign

102.5 KEZK is teaming up with American Eagle Credit Union on their #KindnessCounts campaign to help them celebrate 80 years of empowering their members.

We've delivered flowers to nurses on National Nurses Day, given blood during critical shortages throughout the area, helped a local school raise much needed funds and introduced you to organizations who are making a difference throughout the community.

One of these is the Mercy Kids Autism Center a child-and-family-centered approach to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Their services include diagnosis, medical and psychological care, family navigation services and treatment programs.

The Center includes:

ASD diagnosis and assessment – A complete assessment of your child. We make recommendations for care, treatment and additional services as needed

Ongoing care - Medical follow-up, psychological counseling, physical therapy, speech-language therapy and occupational therapy

Family navigation services

Intensive early intervention program/early start Denver model– For 18 - 60 month-olds. Led by Early Start Denver Model (ESDM)-certified speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists and board-certified behavior analysts.

Social communication groups – To promote social interaction and communication and to enhance empathy

Augmentative and alternative communication program – For children with severe communication challenges

Feeding dysfunction evaluation team – For children with eating, chewing or swallowing concerns

Pediatric nutrition/dietary services – Consultations on healthy diets and how to adapt food preferences and improve nutrition for children with ASD

On-site genetic counseling – For families who can benefit from genetic testing and to help interpret results

Want to support what they're doing? Click Here to find out about how you can help support their mission.

