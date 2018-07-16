Mike Matheny Replaced As Manager of the Cardinals

Even though it had been rumored for weeks, the announcement late Saturday night that Mike Matheny had been fired as manager of the Cardinals still came as a bit of a shock---especially since it happened in the middle of the season.

Matheny was replaced on an interim basis by bench coach, Mike Schildt, who's been assured that he will be allowed to finish out the season at the helm.

There will be no shortage of managerial candidates to replace Matheny however, with names like Joe Gerardi, Jose Oquendo and even Mark McGuire being mentioned.

What's your favorite memory of the "Metheny Era?"

For me, it's the comeback the Cardinals engineered against the heavily favored Washington Nationals in the 2012 National League Division Series.