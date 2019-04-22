Millennial Parents-to-Be Go Viral Asking Neighbors to Cook All Their Meals

A millennial couple expecting their first child are going viral after a neighbor outed them for asking strangers to feed them. "One of the things I'm most afraid of is not getting a great deal of sleep," the post on neighborhood forum Nextdoor began, according to Twitter user Jack Jokinen. "That's why I'm putting together this meal train."

Jokinen goes on to share that the dad-to-be posted "30-PLUS SPECIFIC MEALS WITH RECIPES," including "Paleo breakfast egg muffins with thinly sliced cremini mushrooms, pork breakfast sausage, and three tablespoons of melted and cooled ghee." But wait, there's more! "We're looking for a 'check-in train' to have people check in on us," the future parent continued. "That might mean a meal...or it may mean stopping by and walking the dog or doing some dishes." And just in case this couple wants your food but not your company, "I'll put a big white cooler in our side yard."

Jokinen ended his now-viral Twitter thread by declaring, "If I don't egg their house, I deserve an award." Meanwhile, The New York Post has identified the Nextdoor guy as Jim Burns, who tells the outlet, "I’m frankly just very surprised and a little disheartened by…the response."

