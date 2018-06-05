Miss America Axes Swimsuit & Evening Gown Parts of Competition

On Tuesday, the Miss America organization's new chairwoman (and former FOX News talking head) Gretchen Carlson announced on Good Morning America that the swimsuit portion of the annual contest is being scrapped and that contestants will no longer be judged on physical attributes.

"We are no longer a pageant; we are a competition. We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance," said Carlson, a former Miss America winner. "That means we will no longer have a swimsuit competition." She added that other looks-based aspects of the contest will likewise be axed.

"We're no longer judging women when they come out in their chosen attire--their evening wear, whatever they choose to do," she explained. "It's gonna be what comes out of their mouth that we're interested in, when they talk about their social-impact initiatives."

Carlson took over the organization after a scandal uncovered sexist emails sent between executives about the contestants.