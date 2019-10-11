Missouri City Shames Dog Owners Who Don't Scoop Poop

The AP reports that the city of Springfield, Missouri, is trying to shame dog owners into picking up poop by planting flags in that which gets left behind.

The flags sport sayings like, "This is a nudge to pick up the fudge.” City officials claim their workers are forced to pick up nearly 25 pounds of poop a week from downtown parks and parking lots, at a cost of $7,500 a year. Meanwhile, Springfield police wrote Wednesday on Facebook alongside a pic of the signs, "While the flags are funny and witty, keeping our community clean is not a joke." They added the hashtag, "#ScoopThePoop."

Click Here to read more.