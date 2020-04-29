MLB Planning 100-Game Schedule With 3 10-Team Divisions

ESPN and USA Today are both reporting that MLB officials are growing more optimistic about the chances of playing this summer.

Several league sources say MLB is preparing for a 100-game season starting in late June or early July. In this scenario, teams would play without fans in attendance, which would allow players to avoid quarantine situations for extended periods. The league would also forgo their divisional format and move to three 10-team divisions aligned by geographical location, and there would be no interdivisional games.

The Central, would include the Cardinals along with the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals.

The East would include the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Miami Marlins. The West would have the Angels, Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and Texas Rangers.

Click Here to read more.