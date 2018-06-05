Mom Slammed for Flying Business Class While Her Kids Fly Economy

It seems our desire to tell other parents how to raise their children knows no bounds--especially when social media is involved.

A British TV presenter is under fire after revealing that she travels business class, but makes her kids fly coach now that they are now old enough to sit by themselves. Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp told The Sun that paying for her 10-year-old and 12-year-old sons to sit in the front of the plane is a waste of money.

"Club Class should be a huge treat you’ve worked hard for," she explained. "If kids get used to it, what do they have to work towards? It seems like an absurd waste of money and very spoiling."

Many people disagreed and slammed Alsopp on Twitter. "You're going on a family holiday. Why don't you want to sit next to your kids?" one wrote. Another wrote, "Stop being a snob and parent your spawn."

Allsopp is refusing to back down. "What the bloody hell is wrong with you all?!" she tweeted in response to the criticism. "They're being taken on holiday for God's sake, they're not being sent to war!!!"

