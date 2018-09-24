Most Popular Halloween Candy Ranked in Each State
It's estimated that $2.6 billion will be spent on Halloween candy this year
Fall is officially among us and the countdown till Halloween begins!
Residents will soon be purchasing armloads of candy to have on hand for the season or to hand out during trick-or-treat. Industry research shows that online candy sales have increased by 15%!
So what treats should you buy to be the most visited house in the neighborhood?
CandyStore compiled up surveys to create the most popular candy in each state in America. The results may surprise you! Find your state in the list below.
AK Twix
AL Candy Corn
AR Jolly Ranchers
AZ Snickers
CA Skittles
CO Twix
CT Almond Joy
DC M&M's
DE Life Savers
FL Snickers
GA Jolly Ranchers
HI Skittles
IA Candy Corn
ID Candy Corn
IL Kit Kat
IN Hot Tamales
KS Reese's Cups
KY Swedish Fish
LA Lemonheads
MA Sour Patch Kids
MD Milky Way
ME Sour Patch Kids
MI Candy Corn
MN Tootsie Pops
MO Milky Way
MS 3 Musketeers
MT Dubble Bubble Gum
NC M&M's
ND Hot Tamales
NE Salt Water Taffy
NH Starburst
NJ Skittles
NM Candy Corn
NV Candy Corn
NY Sour Patch Kids
OH M&M's
OK Dubble Bubble Gum
OR Reese's Cups
PA Skittles
RI Candy Corn
SC Skittles
SD Starburst
TN Tootsie Pops
TX Reese's Cups
UT Jolly Ranchers
VA Hot Tamales
VT Milky Way
WA Salt Water Taffy
WI Butterfinger
WV Blow Pops
WY Reese's Cups