Most Popular Halloween Candy Ranked in Each State

Fall is officially among us and the countdown till Halloween begins!

Residents will soon be purchasing armloads of candy to have on hand for the season or to hand out during trick-or-treat. Industry research shows that online candy sales have increased by 15%!

In 2018 alone it's estimated that $2.6 billion will be spent on Halloween candy.

So what treats should you buy to be the most visited house in the neighborhood?

CandyStore compiled up surveys to create the most popular candy in each state in America. The results may surprise you! Find your state in the list below.

AK Twix

AL Candy Corn

AR Jolly Ranchers

AZ Snickers

CA Skittles

CO Twix

CT Almond Joy

DC M&M's

DE Life Savers

FL Snickers

GA Jolly Ranchers

HI Skittles

IA Candy Corn

ID Candy Corn

IL Kit Kat

IN Hot Tamales

KS Reese's Cups

KY Swedish Fish

LA Lemonheads

MA Sour Patch Kids

MD Milky Way

ME Sour Patch Kids

MI Candy Corn

MN Tootsie Pops

MO Milky Way

MS 3 Musketeers

MT Dubble Bubble Gum

NC M&M's

ND Hot Tamales

NE Salt Water Taffy

NH Starburst

NJ Skittles

NM Candy Corn

NV Candy Corn

NY Sour Patch Kids

OH M&M's

OK Dubble Bubble Gum

OR Reese's Cups

PA Skittles

RI Candy Corn

SC Skittles

SD Starburst

TN Tootsie Pops

TX Reese's Cups

UT Jolly Ranchers

VA Hot Tamales

VT Milky Way

WA Salt Water Taffy

WI Butterfinger

WV Blow Pops

WY Reese's Cups