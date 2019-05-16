Move Over, Dog Walkers! There's a People-Walking Service in L.A.

Around Los Angeles, Chuck McCarthy is known as the People Walker.

This is actually how he makes a living: by walking people, not dogs. The Los Angeles Times reports that McCarthy started his business "partly fueled by the human need to connect" after getting bummed out by how little interaction there was at his local coffee shop, where patrons sat in silence, staring at their screens. Now McCarthy has investors in his people-walking business, as well as an app and a fleet of people-walking employees. If a person wants another person to take them for a walk, they tap their location into the app to learn if there are any professional walkers nearby.

Some of McCarthy's walkers are bilingual and will even try to teach you a second language as you stroll. "I'm sure it seems crazy, but it's cheaper than a gym, it's been quite beneficial, and I get good stories out of it," says People Walker client Sam Pocker. Only in L.A.!

