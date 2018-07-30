'MoviePass' Outage Caused by Company Running Out of Money

MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday and users of the service were none to pleased.

MoviePass' parent company, Helios and Matheson, had to borrow $5 million on Friday to get back up and running, and apologized to angry users who were denied tickets Thursday. "We ask for your understanding and vocal support during this time, as we continue to fundamentally change an industry that hasn't evolved much in years," the company said.

However, Wall Street didn't like the look of things: Helios and Matheson's stock dropped from $7 to $3 following the news. MoviePass is a subscription-based movie theater ticketing service, which allows users to pay $9.95 a month and see one movie every day.

