NASA Offers $19,000 to Stay in Bed for 60 Days

NASA and the European Space Agency are offering $19,000 to subjects willing to spend 60 consecutive days lying in bed.

The space agencies said the study, which aims to analyze the effects of long spaceflights on astronauts' bodies, calls for 12 men and 12 women to spend 60 days lying in bed at the German Aerospace Center in Cologne, Germany.

The study, dubbed Agbresa, short for Artificial Gravity Bed Rest -- European Space Agency, will look at the potential benefits of artificial gravity on long spaceflights to destinations such as Mars.

Study participants, who will also spend a total 19 days preparing and recovering from the bed portion of the study, will be paid $19,000, officials said.

