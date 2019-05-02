Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Coming to St. Louis

Have you ever watched Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs annual Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest and wondered what all the excitement was about?

Well now you can find out for yourself as Nathan’s will host the Missouri qualifier for the national competition in June.

The event is coming to the Ford Plaza at Busch Stadium on June 1 at 4:45 p.m.

The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for a seat at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, Brooklyn where they will face reigning champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

“The launch of the Nathan’s Famous hot dog-eating contest circuit means that we are on our way toward the most exciting day of the year – July 4th,” said Phil McCann, Senior Director of Marketing of Nathan’s Famous. “We are seeking new talent in St. Louis to represent our nation on the most patriotic day of the year.”

