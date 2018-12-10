Netflix Reveals Episode Titles for Season 3 of “Stranger Things"

Netflix has revealed the episode titles for the upcoming third season of Stranger Things.

On Sunday, the streaming platform dropped a short teaser for the new season, which lists titles such as “Suzie, Do you Copy?!,” “The Mall Rats” and “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard.” The clip also reveals that the upcoming season takes place in the summer of 1985, less than a year after the events of Season 2, which begins right before Halloween 1984.

BuzzFeed notes that, like last season, it’s possible that the names of some episodes will change by the time the third season actually airs.

The new season is set to drop sometime in 2019.

