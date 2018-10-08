New Kids on The Block Coming Back To St. Louis

UPDATE: Van will have tickets for you to win on his show all week long!

New Kids On The Block, the multiplatinum selling pop super-group, unveiled an epic lineup for their highly anticipated 2019 tour---and St. Louis is on the list of cities.

The Mixtape Tour with very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Naughty by Nature is happening May 8, 2019 at Enterprise Center

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10am

NKOTB took to the Today Show plaza to reveal The MixTape Tour with very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature. The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time ever on a 53-city tour across North America next summer. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 12th at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public.