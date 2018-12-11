New Tool Analyzes Your Tweets To Let You Know if You've Been Naughty or Nice

There's a fun new tool that analyzes your tweets to figure out if you were "naughty" or "nice" this year.

Using a clever algorithm, the tool captures sentiment and the language twitter users have used throughout the year to determine a Naughty or Nice score.

Just enter your Twitter name and it analyzes the language you used to figure out which list you belong on.

Let it be said I (@greghewittstl) was judged to be 55.56% nice while Sue's tweets (@Susan6768) deemed her to be 100% naughty!

It's fun, check out how you fare by clicking the tool HERE.