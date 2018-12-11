New Tool Analyzes Your Tweets To Let You Know if You've Been Naughty or Nice
Just enter your Twitter name and find out which list you're on!
December 11, 2018
There's a fun new tool that analyzes your tweets to figure out if you were "naughty" or "nice" this year.
Using a clever algorithm, the tool captures sentiment and the language twitter users have used throughout the year to determine a Naughty or Nice score.
Just enter your Twitter name and it analyzes the language you used to figure out which list you belong on.
Let it be said I (@greghewittstl) was judged to be 55.56% nice while Sue's tweets (@Susan6768) deemed her to be 100% naughty!
It's fun, check out how you fare by clicking the tool HERE.