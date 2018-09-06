No Umbrellas Allowed For Ed Sheeran Concert Tonight At Busch Stadium
Might be a good time to pick up some disposable ponchos
September 6, 2018
They're forecasting rain for tonight's Ed Sheeran concert at Busch Stadium, which could present problems for thousands of people descending upon downtown.
They've enacted a "no umbrella" policy for the show.
Coming to see Ed Sheeran tonight at Busch Stadium?— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 6, 2018
Gates will open at 5:30pm. The show will be held rain or shine. And please note, no umbrellas allowed.
Tickets and more info at https://t.co/BJISQVbVhq. pic.twitter.com/D5hGrtpBLo
Looks like you might want to stock up on a package of disposable ponchos before you head out this evening.