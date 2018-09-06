No Umbrellas Allowed For Ed Sheeran Concert Tonight At Busch Stadium

September 6, 2018
They're forecasting rain for tonight's Ed Sheeran concert at Busch Stadium, which could present problems for thousands of people descending upon downtown.

They've enacted a "no umbrella" policy for the show.

Looks like you might want to stock up on a package of disposable ponchos before you head out this evening. 

