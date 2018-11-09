NorCal Wildfire Growing at Rate of 10 Costco Stores Per Minute

A wildfire burning in Northern California on Thursday grew to roughly half the size of San Francisco in less than eight hours.

SF Gate reports that the fire erupted at 6:30 a.m. and spread to more than 20,000 acres by early evening--the equivalent of about 10 Costco warehouses per minute. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the Butte County towns of Paradise, Pulga and Concow as homes and businesses burned.

"The whole town's on fire. It's pretty grim," Paradise town councilman Scott Lotter told The Sacramento Bee. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but high winds and dry conditions are responsible for its rapid growth. "Right now, Mother Nature is in charge," Cal Fire spokesman Bryce Bennett says.

Meanwhile, with Governor Jerry Brown out of the state, acting Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the state.

