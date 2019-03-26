Oprah Is Reviving Her Book Club With Apple

If you loved getting reading recommendations from Oprah Winfrey back when she had her first Book Club in the early 2000s, you're in luck.

On Monday, Oprah announced she's reviving it as a show on Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+. According to E! News, Oprah has described the new and improved Book Club as the "biggest," "most vibrant" and "stimulating" of its kind.

The entertainment mogul is also working on two documentaries about workplace sexual harassment and mental health for Apple. "I've joined in order to serve this moment," she said.

