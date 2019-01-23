Oscar Meyer Seeks a "Hotdogger" to Drive Infamous Wienermobile

Who among us hasn't dreamt of driving a giant hot dog?

Well, now those dreams can become a reality. According to UPI, Oscar Meyer is looking for a new "Hotdogger" to drive the company's famous Wienermobile. The company will be accepting applications until January 31. If chosen, beginning in June, the Hotdogger will drive the weenie on wheels across the United States while making stops at stores, military bases and charity events.

Applicants should have a degree in marketing, public relations, advertising, communications or journalism. In addition to a competitive salary and benefits, "condiments" include clothing and a "company car."

Click Here to read more.