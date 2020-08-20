Owner of 4 Area Malls Files For Bankruptcy

Mall Traffic down significantly since pandemic

August 20, 2020
Greg Hewitt
Shopping Mall

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features
Greg's Blog
Local News
Shows

The company that owns West County Center, South County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, and St. Clair Square announced Wednesday that is plans to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 Protection by October 1.

CBL Properties owns more than 90 properties across the U.S. It says this will not impact day-to-day operations and “customers can continue to expect business as usual,” said a company spokesperson.

Click Here to read more.

Tags: 
West County Mall
Shopping Malls
102.5 KEZK

Trish's Dishes