Owner of 4 Area Malls Files For Bankruptcy
Mall Traffic down significantly since pandemic
August 20, 2020
The company that owns West County Center, South County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, and St. Clair Square announced Wednesday that is plans to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 Protection by October 1.
CBL Properties owns more than 90 properties across the U.S. It says this will not impact day-to-day operations and “customers can continue to expect business as usual,” said a company spokesperson.
