Owning an iPhone Is the #1 Way to Make People Think You're Rich
In 1992, it was Grey Poupon mustard.
July 9, 2018
Want to trick people into thinking you're rich? (Which probably isn't the best idea in the world).
Just get your faux-wealthy hands on an iPhone. A study published in June by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds that "no individual brand is as predictive of being high-income as owning an Apple iPhone." Researchers also found that "owning an iPhone gave them a 69 percent chance to correctly infer that the owner was 'high-income,'" according to Business Insider.
So what products signaled wealth before smartphones came along? In 2004, the #1 sign of a wealthy family was a family that stocked their fridge with "Land O' Lakes butter and Kikkoman soy sauce."
