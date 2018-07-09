Owning an iPhone Is the #1 Way to Make People Think You're Rich

Want to trick people into thinking you're rich? (Which probably isn't the best idea in the world).

Just get your faux-wealthy hands on an iPhone. A study published in June by the National Bureau of Economic Research finds that "no individual brand is as predictive of being high-income as owning an Apple iPhone." Researchers also found that "owning an iPhone gave them a 69 percent chance to correctly infer that the owner was 'high-income,'" according to Business Insider.

So what products signaled wealth before smartphones came along? In 2004, the #1 sign of a wealthy family was a family that stocked their fridge with "Land O' Lakes butter and Kikkoman soy sauce."

In 1992, it was Grey Poupon mustard.

