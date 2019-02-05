Panic at the Disco's Frontman Asks Fans to Stop Kissing Him During Shows

Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie is asking fans to stop kissing him during the so-called "Death Walk" part of the band's show.

The "Death Walk" occurs when Panic! plays the song "Death of a Bachelor," and Urie jumps off stage to hug, high-five, or otherwise greet members of the audience. In a recent Twitch stream, captured and posted to Twitter, Urie explained that during one such "Death Walk," he went in for a hug when a girl kissed him on the neck.

"It was, uh, yikes, dude," Urie said. "The neck kiss is so intimate, too.

"Please stop kissing me on the 'Death Walk,'" he added.

Urie and Panic! are currently touring the U.S. behind their new album, Pray for the Wicked and are playing Enterprise Center tonight.