Parents Are Now Hiring "Fortnite" Coaches for Their Kids!

Excuse me...what?

In yet another sign of the cultural Apocalypse, The Wall Street Journal reports that parents are hiring Fortnite coaches at rates of $10 to $20 an hour in hopes of improving their kids' chances at conquering the hit multi-player video game.

"There's pressure not to just play it, but to be really good at it," says Ally Hicks, who purchased four hours of lessons for her 10-year-old son. "You can imagine what that was like for him at school." Meanwhile, parent Nick Mennen says his son used to suck at Fortnite, but since he began lessons, "now he'll throw down 10 to 20 wins."

Does your child play Fortnite and if so, does this make any sense to you?

Click Here to read more.