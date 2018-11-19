Parents Cry Foul Over School District's Ketchup Limit

Last week in Manorville, New York, parents received a letter from Assistant Schools Superintendent Timothy Laube, informing them that their kids would be limited to two 9-gram packets of ketchup at lunch because the condiment has "little to no nutritional value."

One parent reacted by telling Newsday that the restriction was "a little ridiculous," but it turns out there's a loophole: If parents want their kids to enjoy more than two packets of ketchup, they can send them to school with extra condiments.

