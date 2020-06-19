Parkmoor Drive-In To Reopen in Webster Groves

I was driving through downtown Webster Groves yesterday when out of the corner of my eye I noticed a sign...

"The Parkmoor"

Wait, what? The Parkmoor restaurant at Clayton and Big Bend was a St. Louis institution---but it closed back in 1999, right?

It did indeed, but that's not stopping a local restauranteur who decided to bring back a reimaged version of it---in the old Half & Half Location on West Lockwood in Webster Groves.

If you grew up in St. Louis like I did, you understand the significance of this.

Some of the signature Parkmoor dishes are returning as well such as the Premium Frank, fried chicken and the Chickburger (pulled chicken with BBQ spices and apple cider vin).

Oh, and did I mention the "Sno Balls?"

They're set to open before July 4th, and I'll be the first one in line to try it!

Click Here to read more.